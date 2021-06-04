Man arrested shortly after robbing duo at gunpoint

A bandit and his suspected accomplices are now in Police custody following an armed robbery committed on a 44-year-old businessman and a 30-year-old police officer.

The duo were doing construction work at a house located at Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD) when they were approached by the suspect.

The incident occurred at around 16:30hrs on Thursday.

The suspect started to ask questions about the ongoing works and he was invited into the house where he held both men at gunpoint and relieved them of their values including their phones, jewelry and cash.

The suspect then ran through a nearby yard in a bid to escape.

However, the two victims joined their car and gave chase behind the suspect who then joined a dark blue Toyota Ist motorcar bearing registration number PPP1130.

The victims managed to block the said car and the suspect jumped out brandishing the firearm while running in a northern direction where he was seen entering a yard.

Persons within the area kept watch while one of the victims went to the Wales Police Station for assistance.

The police came and made a search and the suspect was found in the yard and was arrested.

The mentioned phones, gold band and 14,000 cash were recovered on the suspect.

He was then escorted to the Wales Police Station where he was placed in custody.

The area was searched but no firearm or any other cash were found.

The other two occupants of the car that the suspect joined have also been detained, pending further investigations.