Man arrested for transporting cow parts without required documents

A 31-year-old taxi driver of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden has been arrested and his vehicle lodged after he was caught transporting cow parts without having the requisite documents.

Police said the discovery was made today by ranks during a road block at Cove and John, East Coast Demerara.

During the exercise, the man’s car was stopped and searched where ranks found a quantity of cow parts inside the trunk.

When asked to produce documents for the said cow parts, the driver did not produce any.

He was then questioned as to how he obtained the cow parts and he indicated that he was sent to Berbice by someone to collect the meat and was transporting it to Linden.

He was immediately arrested and taken into custody at the Cove and John Police Station for the offence of unlawful possession.

Police Public Relations Officer Stan Gouveia indicated that a special permit is needed to transport the meat.

Section 95 of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Ordinance, Chapter 14, creates the offence of unlawful possession of the carcass of any of the animals referred to in Title 7 of the Ordinance.