Man arrested for stabbing teen son to death

Police in Region One (Barima-Waini) have arrested 30-year-old Nigel Abraham who was wanted for the murder of his foster son 17-year-old Daniel Wilson.

The incident occurred on April 17 at Lower Black Water, Barima River, North West District (NWD). The victim’s cousin, 19-year-old Ron Moonsammy was also stabbed to the chest during the incident and is currently receiving medical attention.

Reports are that the trio were together imbibing alcohol when an argument ensued amongst them, which led the foster father stabbing the young man with a knife.

Moonsammy intervened and tried to save his cousin but the suspect reportedly stabbed him to the chest.

Moonsammy was rushed to the Mabaruma Public Hospital in a critical condition and was medevacked to the Georgetown Public Hospital Co-operation shortly after for further treatment.

While the Guyana Police Force initially stated that the suspect was in custody, the organisation later clarified that he was actually on the run.

A wanted bulletin was subsequently issued for his arrest.