Man arrested for shooting labourer in leg over bar fight since mid-2024

Daniel Jones called ‘Duck’, a 29-year-old Labourer of No. 51 Village, Corentyne, Berbice is currently hospitalised with a gunshot injury to his left leg.

He was shot in the wee hours of today, allegedly by Hubert Byass called ‘Broomsie’, a 41-year-old resident of Dukestown, Corriverton, Berbice.

Jones told investigators that in mid-2024 (exact date unknown), he had been drinking with friends in the Corriverton area near Munchies Bar when a misunderstanding led to a fight between him and the suspect. The suspect fled the scene that night, and the victim never saw him again. He did not report the altercation to the police.

However, at approximately 03:00hrs today, the victim went to Staymond Food Shop in Dukestown with three friends after hanging out in Corriverton. While standing outside the shop, he observed the suspect, ‘Broomsie’, approaching with a handgun in his hand. The suspect pointed the firearm at Jones and ordered him to get on the ground.

The victim refused and told the suspect to do as he pleased. The suspect then fired a single shot, striking the victim in his left upper leg. The injured man immediately fled towards the public road.

As he was running to avoid further injury, the suspect discharged two additional shots, which missed him. The victim managed to enter the car he and his friends had arrived in and they drove to the Skeldon Public Hospital.

At the Skeldon Hospital, Jones was examined by a doctor on duty and was admitted for observation. However, he later took self-discharge.

Several persons were questioned, and information was obtained confirming that gunshots were heard, but no one could confirm the identity of the shooter.

However, the suspect shortly after reported to the Springlands police station, where he was arrested and placed in custody. He has so far denied shooting the victim. Statements have been taken as investigations continue.

