A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The incident occurred on June 2 in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The matter was reported to the police at around 17:00hrs on the same day.

Police said the suspect was later arrested and told of the allegation. He reportedly confessed to the crime. He is presently in custody assisting with investigations.