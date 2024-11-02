Man arrested for killing suspect in Port Mourant Market robbery

As police continue to investigate the botched robbery of a Port Mourant Market jeweler and the alleged unlawful killing of one of the suspects, the hunt continues for one of the bandits.

However, a man is currently in custody assisting with the investigation into the unlawful killing of one of the bandits.

Last Saturday two teenagers, one armed with a cutlass and the other with a firearm attempted to rob a Corentyne jeweller who was plying his trade at the Port Mourant Market.

Police said one of the perpetrators was 18-year-old Parmand Pertab called “Mikey” of Hampshire Village, Corentyne.

Pertab, who was armed with a cutlass and who already had all of the stolen merchandise in his possession was confronted by several persons in the market who managed to disarm him and take the bag away. He managed to flee from his attackers, who gave chase through several streets of Port Mourant.

Pertab then made his way to a construction site where a 32-year-old woman, who is known to him worked and he asked her to help him. Because he was masked the woman said she cannot leave her worksite but it was then that he took off the mask and revealed himself. By that time a mob arrived, some carrying cutlasses and other sticks and inflicted blows on the suspected bandit. He was nonetheless taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he subsequently died.

Divisional Commander Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus told this publication that the police had detained several persons but did not provide more details.

This publication understands that among those detained for the unlawful killing of Pertab is one of his relatives.

The police have since sent a file with statements to headquarters in Georgetown to get advice on the way forward.

