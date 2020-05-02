Man arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Lusignan Prison

Quick response by members of the Lusignan Prison Task Force led to the arrest of Joseph Fifee, who was attempting to smuggle contraband into the penitentiary.

The incident occurred today at around 16:05hrs.

Fifee reportedly threw a parcel into the prison’s compound, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels informed the media. Among the items contained in the parcel are cigarettes and a cellular phone.

Fifee, who is from a village on the East Coast of Demerara, was previously remanded to prison for robbery but was released on bail just over two months ago. He will be processed by the police.