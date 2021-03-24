Man arrested for allegedly raping Region 1 teen

A man was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child under the age of 16 in Region One (Barima-Waini). This was confirmed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday.

Police stated that the incident allegedly occurred on March 13, 2021, and the suspect was arrested shortly after. The GPF is currently preparing to press charges and did not offer many details on the accusation.

Just a week ago, Police were also investigating the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl who is currently four months pregnant.

According to a brief statement, the Police stated that an investigation was launched into the incident and that the suspect, who is not yet arrested, was named by the victim. In addition, only two weeks ago, a close relative of a 10-year-old girl was arrested after he allegedly raped her while she was left in his care.

The child of North West District (NWD) was reportedly left unconscious after the ordeal. It was reported that after the man committed the act, he reportedly threatened to kill the child if she reported the matter to anyone.

Nevertheless, the violated child confided in her grandmother, who immediately made a report with the authorities. The suspect was arrested and charged for the offence.