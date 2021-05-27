Man arrested following discovery of 10 pounds ganja in minibus

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after he was intercepted with a quantity of ganja at a road block in front of the Fort Wellington Police Station.

Based on reports received, on the day in question at about 18:57h, police acting on information intercepted a minibus bearing registration number BYY-5866 which was carrying about 10 passengers.

The mini bus was taken into the station’s compound where a search was conducted in the presence of the occupants and the driver.

During the search, one red, white and blue traveling bag was found under the conductor’s seat and upon inspection, two wrapped parcels containing the cannabis was found. It was later found out that the bag belonged to a passenger who joined the minibus at Rosignol.

The suspect was told of the offence but he denied. He was nevertheless, arrested pending charges.

The marijuana was weighed in the presence of the passengers and amounted to 10 pounds.