Man arrested, firearms seized as Police Force probes threatening video

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and a number of firearms belonging to a private security firm has been seized following the circulation of a threatening video on social media.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement on Wednesday, revealed that following the circulation of the video on social media, its ranks promptly commenced a thorough investigation.

“So far investigators have arrested a 26-year-old male and seized a number of firearms belonging to a private security firm,” the GPF said.

In the video, a cache of firearms was on display; threats of violence were also made.