Man arrested after inflicting fatal blow to ‘Roach’ behind Stabroek Fire Station

A 33-year-old man is now in police custody after he hit a vagrant with a piece of wood, killing him sometime around 18:35h on Saturday behind the Stabroek Fire Station on Water Street, Georgetown.

Dead is Munilad Persaud called “Roach”, a vagrant of no fixed place of abode.

The suspect told police investigators that his 35-year-old brother is a drug addict, who dwells around the Stabroek Market area in Georgetown.

The suspect said that occasionally, he would go to the Stabroek Market in search of his brother and see the now-deceased man in his brother’s company.

The suspect related that he went to the Stabroek Market area at about 17:00 hrs on Saturday in search of his brother but could not locate him. He subsequently met Persaud while on Water Street (behind the Fire Station) and paid him $2,500 (cash, Guyana currency) to search for his brother.

However, about 30 minutes later, Persaud returned to him, saying he could not find the suspect’s brother.

A heated argument broke out between the suspect and Persaud, during which the suspect picked up a piece of wood that was lying on the ground nearby and allegedly dealt the deceased one lash to his chest.

Persaud took a few steps forward and fell to the ground motionless.

The suspect, a Sales Assistant at a prominent business entity, then caught a speedboat from the Georgetown Ferry Stelling and travelled to Vreed-en-Hoop, where Police arrested him.

Meanwhile, EMTs were summoned and the body of Persaud was pronounced dead by Doctor Durga from GPHC.

Investigations continue.

