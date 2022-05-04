Man arrested after agreeing to sell illegal gun to undercover cop

Police ranks attached to the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station on Tuesday arrested a male resident of the community after he agreed to sell a .38 revolver for $150,000 to an undercover policeman.

The ranks, acting on information received of a firearm for sale, went to the West Bank Demerara (WBD) location where the undercover rank approached the man and told him he was interested in buying the firearm, and a price of $150,000 was set.

The man then left and went into his home and returned with a black plastic bag that he handed over to the rank. Upon examination it was observed to be a .38 revolver with four matching rounds of ammunition.

The man was immediately arrested and escorted to the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station where he remains in custody.

The firearm was lodged as further investigations are ongoing.