Man arraigned with attempting to smuggling “ganga” into lockups

A Twenty-five-year-old Campbellville resident will spend the festive season behind bars after he was remanded to prison by Senior Magistrate a Leron Daly for allegedly attempting to smuggle marijuana into the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts lockups for a relative.

Chris Otto denied the charge when it was read to him.

According to the facts presented by Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh, the defendant on December 11, 2018 went to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts lockups to take meals for a relative who was detained there.

However, he was denied entry due to his dress code. As such, Otto asked several persons to take the black plastic bag containing the food into the compound but he was unsuccessful.

Soon after, the favour was granted and the food was taken into the detention centre where it was inspected. It was during the inspection, the marijuana was discovered. Otto was later arrested and charged for the offence.

He will make his next court appearance on January 18, 2019.