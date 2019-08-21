Man allegedly kills wife then attempts to take his own life

A 45-year-old man from Nabacalis Side Line Dam, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) has allegedly killed his wife and then attempted to take his own life.

The incident occurred just after noon at the couple’s home.

Reports are that Sherlock James and his wife Vinnette were involved in an argument when the man whipped out a knife and stabbed the woman.

He then reportedly tried to take his own life. The man is said to be nursing self-inflicted wounds at a city hospital under guard.

The couple has eight children together.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.