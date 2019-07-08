Man allegedly killed in hit and run at Annandale

Thirty-one-year-old Leon Fung-a-Fat was on Sunday evening killed in an apparent hit and run accident at Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

The man who resided at Lot 162 Annandale South, ECD was reportedly struck down at about 21:30h while walking along the main access road.

It is unclear if the now dead man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Based on reports received, after the alleged accident, Fung-a-Fat was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital to seek medical attention but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The mother of the man told media operatives that she was at home when she received news that her son was involved in an accident and that he was in an unconscious state.

However, by the time she arrived at the medical facility, her son was already dead. From all indication, the young man sustained severe head injuries. An investigation has been launched into the fatal accident.