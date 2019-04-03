Man allegedly drowns while taking bath in Takutu River

The body of an unemployed man was on Tuesday pulled from the Takutu River, Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) after he was suspected to have drowned.

Dead is 40-year-old Anael Spencer of St Ignatius Village. His body was discovered by his cousin, Flavius Thomas about 06:00h.

Reports are that Spencer would normally suffer from seizures and was a heavy drinker of alcohol.

Inews understands that even though Spencer would be under the influence, he still would go to the river to take a bath any given day.

About 02:00h on Tuesday, he returned home and retired to bed. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

His cousin told Police that when he woke up about 06:00h, he did not see Spencer and as such, figured that he had gone to the river.

The cousin later ventured out to the river to take a bath; upon arriving at the bathing location, he saw Spencer’s clothing on the river bank, but no signs of him.

An alarm was raised, and a search was conducted during which the now dead man’s body was found. There were no visible marks of violence. A post-mortem is expected to be conducted shortly.