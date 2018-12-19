Man admits to unlawfully wounding another over sunglasses

A 43-year-old South Ruimveldt resident on Wednesday appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a charge of unlawful wounding, which he admitted to.

The charge against Quincy Thompson read that on November 3, 2018, at Humming Bird Street, North Ruimveldt he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Perciva Duncan.

The unrepresented man in a plea of mitigation told the court that he is willing to compensate the Virtual Complainant (VC) for the injury sustained.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne told the court that on the day in question the VC and the defendant was involved in an heated argument over sunglasses, after which Thompson armed with a cutlass dealt the VC a chop to his right forearm, he was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation where he received medical treatment.

Moments later the defendant was arrested and charged for present offence.

As a result, Chief Magistrate ordered Thompson to pay a compensation of $10,000 to the VC or by default will spend four weeks imprisonment.