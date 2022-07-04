Man admits to killing Mon Repos woman over “weeding” money

A 26-year-old man has confessed to Police that he killed 87-year-old Agnes Dillon of Lot 32 Mon Repos North, East Coast Demerara, after she refused to pay him for weeding work he did in her yard.

Dillon was on Thursday last discovered in the bottom flat of a two-storey wooden building at Mon Repos with several chop and stab wounds.

Inews understands that acting upon information received on July 2, ranks proceeded to the home of the construction worker/labour at 2nd Street Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara. He was arrested at about 04:45h. During interrogation on Sunday, the suspect confessed that he and the elderly woman had a confrontation over monies owed to him for weeding her yard. He admitted that he stabbed the woman and threw the murder weapon away.

A source close to the investigation told this publication on Sunday that the suspect took ranks to the scene and pointed out how and where he gained access into the victim’s home.

He also showed ranks some dense vegetation where he threw the murder weapon. However, a search was carried out in the area but the weapon was not found. The suspect remains in custody pending charge.