Man acquitted for 2014 Arakaka murder

Twenty-nine-year old Desmond James, who was charged for the murder of Glendon Cox at Four Miles Arakaka, North West District (NWD), was on Tuesday acquitted by a jury.

James appeared before Justice Navindra Singh at the Demerara High Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

During that trial, Defence Attorney Mark Conway made a no-case submission which was upheld by justice Singh and directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty.

James was accused of stabbing Cox, 46, a father of two, to death on September 1, 2014.

He was charged in 2014, and was remanded at the Camp Street Prison for the crime, but escaped during a prison fire on July 16, 2017.

James was subsequently nabbed in Region Three in an abandoned shack at Canal Number One Polder, West Bank Demerara.