Man accused of trafficking 17 grams of cannabis remanded

After allegedly being busted with a quantity of cannabis during a roadblock operation along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway on Saturday last, 26-year-old Peter Patterson was on Wednesday hauled before the courts to answer to the offence.

The defendant, an operator of Laluni Creek, Soesdyke/Linden Highway stood Before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman and denied the charge which alleged that on November 10, 2018 at Bamia, Soesdyke Linden Highway; he had in his possession 17 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore objected to bail citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offence along with the penalty the charge attracts.

Magistrate Latchman upheld the prosecution’s submission and remanded the defendant to prison until November 21, 2018 and transferred his matter to the Linden Magistrate’s Court.