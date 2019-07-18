Man accused of stealing motorcycle granted bail

A 35-year-old man who is accused of stealing a motorcycle was granted bail, when he made his first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Gavin Haynes, of Lot 202 Charlotte Street, Georgetown, stood before Magistrate Faith McGusty and pleaded not guilty to a simple larceny charge when it was read to him.

The charge alleged that on May 13, 2019 at Charlotte Street, Georgetown, he stole a 150 Eclipse motorcycle valued at $176,500 property of Delicia Griffin.

Police Prosecutor Annalisa Brummel made no objection to bail, since no information was disclosed to the court, however, she asked that conditions be applied, should the defendant be granted bail.

The Magistrate granted the accused bail in the sum of $75,000 and adjourned the matter for July 31. She also ordered the unemployed man to report to the Brickdam Police Station every Monday until the matter is concluded.