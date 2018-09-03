Man accused of stealing from Agriculture Ministry’s staff remanded

A man who is no stranger to police was on Monday hauled before Principle Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to a break and enter and larceny charge which was committed on a staff of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Rico Persaud, 25, of West Ruimveldt denied the charge which stated that he broke and entered the office of the Agriculture Sector Unit (Ministry of Agriculture) located on Vlissengen and Regent Road Bourda on August 24, 2018, and stole therein $5,000 cash property of Christine Kissoon.

According to the facts presented by the police prosecutor, on the day in question the virtual complainant left her bag at her desk and went to the office kitchen and upon returning noticed that same was missing.

Checks were initially made and the handbag was found in the male’s washroom without the said amount of cash.

Close circuit television footage was reviewed and positively identified Persaud as the suspect after he was seen walking into the ministry’s compound, into the office and taking the woman’s bag before heading to the washroom area.

The minibus conductor then left the compound before an alarm was raised.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and charged with the present offence.

The Police prosecutor objected to bail being granted on the grounds of the prevalence and serious nature of the offence, while informing the court that the accused, under caution, told police “I done do it”.

He was remanded to prison by until September 34, 2018.