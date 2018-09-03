Man accused of snatching woman’s gold chain remanded

Kevin Washington, 31, of Princes Street, Georgetown was on Monday refused bail by Magistrate Judy Latchman after he was accused of snatching a woman’s gold chain.

Washington denied the allegation which stated that on September 1, while in the vicinity of America Street, Georgetown he stole from the person of Roxcelle De Paul one gold chain valued $60,000.

According to police facts that were presented in court, on the day in question De Paul was walking in the western direction on America Street, Georgetown when she observed the accused walking towards her. As he got closer he began walking faster and allegedly snatched the woman’s jewelry as they walked pass each other.

De Paul reportedly ran behind the accused while shouting for “thief”.

She was accompanied by several public spirited persons who gave chase behind Washington which aided in his apprehension.

Defence attorney James Bond informed the court that his client was severely beaten by police to confess to the crime.

Further, he noted that his client was arrested minutes after the alleged robbery and nothing of substantial value was found on his person.

Police prosecutor objected to bail being granted while citing the serious nature of the offence.

However, the prosecution’s submission was upheld and bail was refused.

The matter will continue on September 24, 2018, for statements.