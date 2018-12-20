Man accused of robbing/stabbing police remanded

A Bent Street, Work-en-Rust resident who is accused of disarming a police officer of his service weapon, relieving him of his personal valuables and stabbing him was on Thursday remanded to prison after appearing in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The accused, Keston Duke stood before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and denied the allegations that were made out against him.

The charge alleged that on December 15, 2018, Duke, while in the company of others, he robbed police constable Julius Bowlin of his service weapon- a pistol along with six matching rounds of ammunition valued $125,000 property of the Guyana Police Force.

They 21-year-old man is also accused of relieving the officer of his gold chain, valued at $21,000 before stabbing him several times about his body.

The incident occurred at a popular night club located at the Lot 92 Second Street, Alberttown, Georgetown.

It was reported that Duke allegedly disarmed the rank and attempted to take away his valuables when Bowlin resisted and as a result was stabbed to his stomach, hands and head by the accused during the course of the robbery.

The court was informed that CCTV footage was obtained from the club.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield opposed bail as he informed the court that Bowlin, at the time of the incident was on undercover duties.

Further, Mansfield explained that due to the injuries that the cop sustained he is still being hospitalized.

Days after the robbery, police ranks were directed to a location in the vicinity of South Ruimveldt where they retrieved the same firearm in a pile of garbage.

Nevertheless, the prosecution’s submission was upheld by the Chief Magistrate who later remanded Duke to prison until January 4, 2019.