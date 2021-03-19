Man accused of raping teen girl to face retrial

The trial of Clevon Forde, who is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl, ended Friday in a hung jury.

Forde, 34, was on trial for the offence before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Demerara. Following deliberations, the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

As such, Forde, who is out on bail, will face a new trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Criminal Assizes. According to information, between May 24, 2014, and May 25, 2014, Forde and the young woman met at the Amelia’s Ward car park, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

They then decided to go to the club. When they arrived there, it is alleged that Forde jumped into the back seat and began touching her breast, buttocks, and vagina. The young lady said she told the man to stop. He then drove the car to Kara Kara, Linden, where he engaged in sexual penetration with her against her consent. A report was lodged with the Police.

During the trial, Forde was represented by Attorney-at-law Rachael Bakker, while the case for the Prosecution was presented by State Counsel Sarah Martin and State Counsel Nafeeza Baig.