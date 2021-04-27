Man accused of rape found not guilty by jury

Darell Sinclair, also known as “Boots” has been acquitted of a rape charge by a 12-member jury. Sinclair was on trial for the offence before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court in Demerara. Following deliberations on Monday, the jury returned a majority 11-1 not guilty verdict.

The charge against him has stated that on October 5, 2015, in the county of Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a woman without her consent.

Sinclair, who was represented by Attorney-at-law Damien DaSilva, had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the facts of case, the woman was at home when her boyfriend left for the interior. As a result, she said that she went back into the bedroom to sleep.

The woman said that she fell asleep but was awakened to the feel of someone’s arm across her.

The woman said she thought it was her boyfriend, who had returned home. But she added that when she said her boyfriend’s name aloud, the person mumbled “mmm mmm”.

After realising that the person was not her boyfriend, the woman said that she jumped out of her bed and saw Sinclair.

She further said that the man forced himself on her and had sex with her against her well.

The matter was reported to the Police, and following investigations, Sinclair was arrested and charged.

After the jury delivered its verdict, Sinclair expressed gratitude to them for allowing him the chance to move on with his life.

The man assured the Court that he would not find himself in any trouble with the law.

For his part, Justice Reynolds encouraged Sinclair to use this experience not only as a personal learning lesson but also to share his experience with others as it could serve as a learning lesson for them.