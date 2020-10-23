Man accused of murdering money-changer and daughter remains at large after escaping from prison

Mark Rafino, of Goed Intent Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and Queenstown Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon–Supenaam), who escaped from the Lusignan penitentiary on Tuesday, remains at large.

He was among three inmates who escaped from the prison, but two- Alex Mathias of Good Hope Dock Yard, Essequibo and Arnold Kennedy of Lot 847 Zeeburg Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD) – were recaptured on Wednesday.

Rafino is one of the five persons charged for the murders of Better Hope money-changer Aaron Latchman and his 18-year-old daughter Arianna Latchman, who were killed on July 4, 2019 at Robert Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) during a robbery.

Rafino was remanded at that prison on July 15, 2019 for the offences for which he was charged.

It was reported that the three prisoners were checked and locked in on Tuesday at about 17:00h, but at about 23:00h, the Joint Services ranks on the ground received information that the prisoners had escaped. An alarm was raised, and the ranks immediately conducted checks around the prison and its environs, but no one was found. However, at about 06:00h on Wednesday, the headcount revealed that the three prisoners were missing.

The recaptured prisoners were found on the Zeelugt Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). The prisoners will aid in the ongoing investigation in the escape, and they will also be processed for charges.

The public is asked to report any suspicious individual or activity to the nearest Police Station, or call 225-6411. All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

In recent times, inmates have been escaping from the Lusignan Prison by merely jumping the fence. The last known incident of a jailbreak of this nature occurred on September 23 when 23-year-old Leroy Graham, who is accused of robbery under arms, escaped from the prison by jumping a fence at the burnt section of the penitentiary. Graham was later recaptured.

On September 29, James Moore, also 23, who was serving a three-year sentence for armed robbery at the Lusignan Prison, escaped from custody. Moore made his escape when he, along with 13 other inmates, was booked out from the Holding Bay to work at the kitchen. He has not yet been recaptured, according to Police records.