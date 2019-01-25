Man accused of murdering businessman after he intervened in domestic dispute charged, remanded

Colin Blaire, of D Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was on Thursday slapped with a murder charge and appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

Blaire was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on January 20, at D Field, Sophia, he murdered Godfrey Phillips. He was unrepresented and was remanded to prison until March 12, 2019 when the case is called again.

Phillips, a businessman, was stabbed to death in front of his business place as he attempted to make peace between a man and his reputed wife. The 48-year-old man of Lot 3028 D Field, was reportedly stabbed once to his left abdomen and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Based on reports received, the now dead man had already closed his business for the night when he heard an argument. As he ventured out, he saw the suspect arguing with his reputed wife and cautioned them about their behaviour.

The suspect, of Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown, reportedly became annoyed, whipped out a knife, and inflicted the fatal blow on Phillips.

After committing the act, the suspect, along with his reputed wife, fled the scene, but he was later arrested and charged for the heinous crime.