Man accused of Craig poultry farm murder set free

Six months after a jury could not determine his fate; a man accused of killing a poultry farm truck driver was set free after the prosecution failed to make out a case at a second trial.

Six years after Edun Poultry Farms and Hatchery employee Aga Khan was killed during an alleged robbery, the accused, Mahindra Bishundial, called “Tyrone”, of Grove, East Bank Demerara walked out of court a free man after the judge upheld a no-case submission by attorney Nigel Hughes on Thursday.

This was the second trial, Bishundial was facing after another in June ended in hung jury.

Justice Sandil Kissoon outlined on Thursday that the prosecution failed to make out a prima facie case against the defendant.

As such, the jury returned a formal not guilty verdict meaning that the former murder accused will be able to spend Christmas with his family.

However, it will be the seventh Christmas since 57-year-old Khan was killed.

Khan was murdered on November 6, 2012 at Busby Dam, Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) when the employee was was confronted by several robbers who demanded he hand over a bag.

It was also reported that after complying with the request, he was subsequently shot dead.