Man accused of attempting to kill ex-lover to face High Court trial …says “I just got myself into this problem accidentally’

Cleveland Williams, a 46-year-old father who attacked and stabbed the woman and mother of his child was, today (Tuesday), committed to stand trial at the High Court for the offence.

The D’Urban Street resident was committed by City Magistrate Judy Latchman after a Prima Facie case was made out against him.

Following the decision, Williams told the Court, “I’m not a troublesome person, I just got myself into this problem accidentally”.

He is being charged for unlawfully and maliciously wounding Loshanna Boyce on April 17 at D’Urban Street, Lodge with intent to murder her.

Boyce had just dropped off the couple’s daughter to school when the incident occurred.

The two were said to be arguing when Williams whipped out a knife and stabbed the woman several times.

He however denies willfully stabbing Boyce explaining that they were fighting and ended up in a nearby trench when she was accidentally stabbed.

Williams had previously taken out a restraining order against Boyce because of domestic violence issues.