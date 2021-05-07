Man, accused of armed robberies, gets bail

Akeem Forte, 27, of Inner Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was on Thursday placed on bail in the sum of $350,000 when he made his second appearance before Principal Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty at the Wales Magistrate’s Court.

Forte has been slapped with three counts of armed robbery. He initially was charged on April 19, 2021, and was remanded after being accused of robbing Jadeshwar Doolchand, Veena Sahadeo and Navindra Koonlall on different occasions.

However, after a successful bail application made by his attorney Bernard DaSilva, he has been placed on bail, and the matter has been adjourned to May 20, 2021.