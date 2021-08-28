Man, 81, is latest COVID-19 death; 180 in ICU

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 610.

The latest fatality is an 81-year-old male from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) who died on Saturday while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 for today shows that 180 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana has gone up to 25,147. However, only 1708 of these are currently active cases including a whopping 28 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1680 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also nine other persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 22,829 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.