Man, 74, dies from Covid-19; death toll now at 181

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of February 07, 2021, one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 181.

The latest fatality is a 74-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all th

e necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and his family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.14), which are in effect until February 28, 2021. This order emphasises:

 the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

 the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

 and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480, 624-6674 or 180/181 or 0180/0181 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.