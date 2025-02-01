Man, 56, killed in hit-and-run accident on EBD road

Patrick Singh, a 56-year-old male of Lot 9 Providence, East Bank Demerara, is now dead after he was struck by a vehicle which then fled the scene.

The accident occurred at about 20:51h Friday night on the Mocha Access Road, East Bank Demerara.

Based on the scene, police believe the pedestrian was walking, standing, or lying on the southern side of the road when the unknown vehicle, travelling west on the same side, collided with him.

The pedestrian sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body. The driver of the unknown vehicle failed to stop and render assistance, fleeing the scene.

The Ambulance Service was dispatched and arrived shortly thereafter. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) found the pedestrian unconscious and transported him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr. Etwaru. His body is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Inspector Ramdas and a team of police officers visited the scene at approximately 21:00 hours on January 31, 2025. A search for eyewitnesses and debris proved unsuccessful. A nearby CCTV camera was identified, and the footage will be reviewed and extracted as soon as possible.

The incident was reported to the police on January 31, 2025, at 20:55 hours. Investigations are ongoing.

