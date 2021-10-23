Man, 56, is latest COVID-19 death; 100 new cases recorded

0

Another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died while receiving care at a medical institution, the Ministry of Health reported today.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 894.

The latest fatality is a 56-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara – Mahaica), who died on Friday. The man was partially vaccinated

According to the Ministry, he was admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms and samples were taken, which subsequently returned positive tests.

Meanwhile, 100 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 34,977.

There are 18 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and 3,476 persons in either home or institutional isolation. Another four persons are also in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 30,589 persons have recovered from the deadly virus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR