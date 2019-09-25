Man, 55, killed in accident after visiting his first grandchild for the first time 

A 55-year-old man was this morning killed after he was struck down by a minibus on the Sommerset and Berks Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Briganand Rupe, a carpenter, of David James Access Road was riding a motorcycle at the time of the incident which occurred at around 07:30hrs in the vicinity of the Sommerset and Berks Nursery Schools.

Reports are that the man was just returning from the Suddie Hospital where he visited his first grandchild for the first time – who was born Tuesday night.

Rupe was rushed to the Oscar Joseph Hospital in Charity in an unconscious state.

However, due to the severity of his injuries, he needed to be transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital Suddie.

Rupe succumbed to his injuries while on his way to Suddie.

The driver of the minibus is presently in police custody at the Charity Police Station assisting with the investigation.