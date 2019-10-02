Man, 44, charged for attempted murder of neighbour

A 44-year-old man was today remanded to prison on an attempted murder charge, after he stabbed his neighbour.

Brian Matheson of Wortmanville, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on September 27, 2019, he wounded Ronald Bettencourt with intent to commit murder.

The man told the court “He pelt me first with a brick and he beat me with a steel and threatened to kill me.”

The facts of the matter, which was presented by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers, stated that on the day in question, the defendant went into Bettencourt’s yard, while being armed with a knife and dealt the man several stabs about his body.

The victim was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted.

The prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the defendant on the grounds that the victim is still hospitalised in serious condition.

The defendant was remanded to prison until October 16 and he was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.