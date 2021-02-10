34-Y-O man to face judge, jury for rape of teen girl

Linton Davidson, 34, was on Tuesday committed to stand trial at the High Court in Demerara for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

Following a Preliminary Inquiry (PI), Magistrate Leron Daly ruled that sufficient evidence was led against Davidson to put him on trial before a judge and jury for the offence.

Davidson was was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that between January 1, 2013, and January 3, 2013, at Norton Street Lodge, Georgetown, he engaged in sexual penetration with a 14-year-old girl. Davidson was first charged on July 10, 2020.

According to reports, the child and Davidson are known to each other. On the day in question, the girl was left in his care by her mother. It is alleged that during that time, Davidson raped her. The young girl confided in her mother about what transpired and a Police report was made.

Investigations were carried out and Davidson was arrested and charged. He remains on bail pending the hearing and determination of his trial.