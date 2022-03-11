Man, 29, charged for raping child

A labourer of Lot 2 Wisroc, Wismar Linden was on Thursday charged for raping a child.

The accused, 29-year-old Jamal Forde, was arrested since December 30, 2021, and was remanded for another offence. However, on Thursday, he was slapped with another charge – Rape of a Child Under 16 Years which occurred on December 29, 2021.

The charge was laid under Section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 08:03.

Forde appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune via Zoom at Linden Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plea and was remanded to prison.

The matter was postponed to March 30.