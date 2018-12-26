Man 20, killed after car slams into abandoned fridge

…18-year-old female occupant in serious condition

A 20-year-old identified as Reoul Drepal-Saul was on Wednesday killed after the car he was driving on the No. 59 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice slammed into an abandoned refrigerator.

According to information from Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan the accident involving motorcar PVV 1120 occurred around 06:40h but the driver succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

A female occupant, Akesha Beaton, 18, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident was admitted in a serious condition.

According to the Police PRO, their enquiries revealed that the vehicle, driven by Drepal-Saul, with occupant Beaton, both of No. 51 Village Corentyne, was proceeding north along the western carriageway of the road when it collided with the refrigerator.

As a result of the impact, the driver lost control of the vehicle which reportedly toppled several times before it came to a halt in a western drain.

They were first taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were treated and transferred to the the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.