“Make use of those opportunities” – Min. Persaud as AccelerateHer launches weekend boot camp

The Centre for Local Business Development launched its AccelerateHer programme with a weekend boot camp, welcoming a new cohort of female entrepreneurs on Friday evening.

The programme received over 80 applications this year, with 25 candidates successfully shortlisted.

AccelerateHer aims to empower female business owners, operators, and managers across diverse industries by providing one-on-one mentoring and a supportive peer-learning environment.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud expressed her enthusiasm for women seizing growth opportunities during the launch.

“Make use of those opportunities and see them grow, mushroom into things beyond their imagination and expectation and become way more than a number or statistic in Guyana,” the minister emphasised.

Highlighting Guyana’s gender index rise by 18 places in 2022, Dr Persaud attributed this progress to government policies and opportunities.

She stated, “I am hoping that at the end of this year, we can have it so that we can see the strides women are consistently making in every sphere of our country.”

The two-day boot camp will facilitate peer and mentor interactions, business pitch practice, and the development of business model canvases.

Former participant turned mentor and Sure Gig Inc. CEO Filisha Duke shared insights from her journey with the programme.

“Focus on your goal, what is it that you want for your company, where you see yourself in the next two years, year, next five years and bring your A game because we will be paying attention,” she encouraged.

Additional presentations were given by the President of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Guyana Rowena Elliot and the Director of the Centre for Local Business and Development Dr Natasha Gaskhin Peters. [DPI]

