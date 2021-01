The Guyana Fire Service, this morning, was able to contain and subsequently extinguish a fire at the Fogarty’s Building on Water Street, Georgetown, averting a major disaster.

Based on reports, heavy smoke was seen emanating from the building just about 09:30h and an alarm was raised.

The building, which houses a number of businesses, was quickly evacuated and it is unclear what started the fire.

Firefighters are at the scene investigating.

More details in a subsequent report.