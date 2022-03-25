Major Emirati company interested in investing in Guyana’s agriculture sector

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali has met with the Emirates Future Group, one of the largest Emirati companies working to achieve food security globally, during his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week.

Food security has become the focus of attention of governments around the world, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, which has put supply chains to great and unusual challenges.

This engagement, therefore, is in line with the vision of the Republic of Guyana and in view of the strategic relationship between the Republic of Guyana and the UAE.

The Guyanese Head of State met with officials of the Emirates Future Group represented by Mr. Jalal Suleiman Abu Sameer – Director of Investment Projects and Mr. Yasser Muhammad Ali – Deputy General Manager, and their presence was on behalf of the General Manager of the group, Eng. Hussein Ghosheh.

At the meeting, the investment opportunities available in Guyana were discussed, and many promising opportunities were reviewed, which in turn would achieve the vision of the Guyana and the United Arab Emirates in the field of joint food security for the two countries.

The Emirates Future Group is seeking to increase its presence in Caribbean countries. They have expressed interest and optimism in investing in Guyana in the fields of red meat and trade of livestock and related fields, starting with raising livestock on farms, building and managing slaughterhouses and logistics services, all the way to the stage of red meat reaching consumers.

Emirates Future Group has decades of experience in the field of food security, in addition to its vast capabilities in supplying the countries of the world with basic foodstuffs. It is considered one of the largest international companies working in the field of livestock, in addition to having the largest livestock transport fleet around the world.

Mr. Jalal Suleiman Abu Sameer, Director of Investment Projects, expressed his thanks to the leadership and government of the Republic of Guyana, represented by Ali, for providing the opportunity for leading Emirati companies to be a strategic partner in developing the agriculture and livestock sector in Guyana, and for extending bridges of cooperation between the two countries, which serves the vision of the interests of the two brotherly peoples and develops the cooperation to high levels that achieve the goals of food security.