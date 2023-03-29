Major boost for Santa Mission’s agriculture as Govt delivers new tractor

Residents of Santa Mission can now expand their agriculture production, with a new tractor provided by government.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, handed over the machine to the village, which will bring vast transformation to its economy.

While the tractor has multiple uses, it will be critical in expanding agriculture and will complement the existing two there.

As the government remains steadfast in growing more food locally to become self-sufficient and supply the region, Minister Sukhai urged villagers to partake in more agriculture activities.

“Santa Mission should get more into agriculture. If we don’t get into agriculture, our food security will be at risk. When our oil is depleted, Guyana will be known for its agriculture,” she underscored.

Minister Sukhai also handed over a number of farming tools to the Village Council.

The village is set to receive $3 million to complete a cabin and another $5 million to repair the existing guest house, to enhance tourism.

Government has been on overdrive in diversifying the economy, with a specific focus on the agriculture sector.

Many large projects have been launched, such as the cage fishing, black belly sheep and cut rose projects, as well as the shade house initiative, among others.

Guyana is aiming to become the food basket of CARICOM, while greatly assisting in achieving the regional 25 by 25 target; to lessen its almost US $5 billion food import bill by 25 per cent by the year 2025.

