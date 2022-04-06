Maintenance works ongoing on Linden/Mabura Hill Road

Government is undertaking maintenance works on the Linden/Mabura Hill Road, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill disclosed on Tuesday.

The Minister, on his official social media page, stated, “while we await the CDB [Caribbean Development Bank] funded Linden Mabura Hill Road Project to commence, the road deteriorated and subsequently maintenance work began.”

In February, Guyana received a no-objection from the CDB to construct the US$190 million road which is also receiving funding from the United Kingdom. Since then, government has been in talks with Brazilian company Construtora Queiroz Galvao to build the anticipated road.

Government recently signed a $3.19 billion contract to upgrade 32 bridges between Kurupukari and Lethem from timber to concrete. The construction of the bridges will pave the way for the road that will eventually culminate in Lethem, Region Nine.

Minister Edghill at the signing of the contracts had said, “This is no small project and must be treated seriously, because the intent is that this road must meet all international standards and the removing of the timber bridges and putting of concrete bridges must be to international standards.”

Upon completion, the road which spans 121 kilometres will be upgraded to asphaltic concrete and will transform the lives of persons living and doing business in the hinterland.