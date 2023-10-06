Mahdia man was killed over footwear choice – police

Twenty-eight-year-old Manuel “Sammy” Francis of Campbelltown, Madhia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) was killed during a disagreement over his choice of footwear, according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The incident had occurred on the afternoon of September 28 during an Amerindian Heritage event at Princeville, Mahdia.

The altercation began when Francis, wearing what locals referred to as ‘long boots,’ encountered a 19-year-old miner in the village’s communal kitchen area, where both men were consuming alcohol.

The 19-year-old reportedly took offense at Francis’s choice of footwear and confronted him, asserting that ‘a long boot’ was inappropriate for the celebration. This led to a verbal dispute that quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, during which the teen allegedly pushed Francis to the ground.

In an attempt to defend himself, Francis drew a knife, leading to the suspect sustaining a cut.

Senior Village Councilor Zilda David told police that she intervened, separating the two men. She said as she was escorting Francis away from the area, the 19-year-old approached Francis from behind, striking him three times on the head and left shoulder with a piece of wood.

The woman said while Francis was getting up, the teen’s 27-year-old brother, who was nearby, fatally stabbed him in the left side rib area.

Despite immediate efforts to aid Francis, he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspects, both reportedly under the influence of alcohol, fled the scene. The matter was subsequently reported to the Mahdia Police Station, and the two suspects were apprehended by the police.

