Mahdia fire: Critical teen medivac to US for treatment

One of the girls, who is still in critical condition following Sunday’s tragic fire at the Mahdia dorm, is currently being medivac to the United States for further medical treatment.

The teenager, who was being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), will be taken to the globally renowned Northwell Burns Center in New York City.

According to a senior official at the Ministry of Health, the injured girl was picked up by the Global Rescue Ambulance, which has an Air Ambulance, at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Earlier this week, the Guyana Government had indicated that assistance offers were received from several US-based hospitals as well as in Cuba.

