Mahaicony pensioner dies from bee attack

Imran Alli, also known as ‘Buddy’, a 70-year-old pensioner who resided at Lot 24 Novar, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, lost his life yesterday after he was reportedly attacked by a swarm of bees while clearing some bushes on a plot of land opposite his home.

Alli and his worker Dale Husher, a 43-year-old labourer, were clearing the bushes at approximately 11:00 hrs yesterday when the men reportedly came into contact with a bee nest.

Zeana Alli, a 63-year-old housewife, reported that her husband (Imran Alli) was clearing the land opposite their residence when she heard the worker who was with him (Dale Husher) shouting for help. She then rushed to her verandah and witnessed Dale fleeing from near her husband, who was lying on the ground covered by a swarm of bees. An alarm was raised, and residents attempted to rescue Imran Alli, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Husher recounted that while he and Imran were clearing the bushes, a swarm of bees flew towards them and began to sting both men. In a panic, he ran for safety, leaving his employer on the ground as he was unable to assist him.

Alli was later taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. The body is at the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) mortuary, pending a post-mortem examination.

