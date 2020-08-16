Mahaicony man stabbed to death while purchasing milkshake

A young man was on Saturday evening stabbed to death after he was attacked by his assailant while purchasing milkshake at a roadside vendor at Perth Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The dead man has been identified as 27-year-old Andy Mohamed of Wash Clothes Mahaicony, ECD.

Bases on information received, the young man had ordered the beverage and was about to pay when he was attacked and stabbed to the neck by the suspect who was armed with a glass bottle.

The now dead man reportedly collapsed on the roadway but was immediately rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he underwent an emergency surgery but succumbed to his injuries two hours later.

The suspect, a labourer of Perth Village remains on the run. Police are continuing their investigations.