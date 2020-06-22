Mahaicony man knifed to death after intervening in fight

Police are investigating the murder of a man identified only as “Rakesh” of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

The incident occurred at around 16:30hrs at Turtle Creek Landing, Mazaruni River allegedly by a male who goes by the alias ‘Niggie’ and who is presently being sought.

Investigation thus far revealed that the suspect and his reputed wife were involved in a physical altercation which caused the victim to intervene.

It was during this process that the suspect fatally stabbed the man multiple times about his body and neck with a knife.

Investigations are ongoing.